SMOKING bans have been extended in the city's CBD in a bid to butt out unhealthy behaviour.
Council's smoke-free policy will now be enforced on Peel Street, between Darling and Bourke streets, following calls from businesses and the community.
Tamworth Regional councillor Helen Tickle said the new zone would be enforced by council's health officer, rangers, the police, and the general public.
But Cr Tickle said community members should "assess the situation" before informing someone about the ban.
READ ALSO:
"We're not asking people to do it if they don't feel comfortable," she said.
Cr Tickle said the enforcement approach was centred around "education and publicity" rather than slapping people with fines.
"Generally what we find is if we just say to people they're in a non-smoking zone they're very obliging and put it out," she said.
"Particularly with visitors, they just don't know or haven't seen a sign."
But for repeat offenders, a $110 fine can be issued.
The announcement of the new zone means Peel Street, from Hill Street to Darling Street, and all of Fitzroy Street is now off limits for smokers and vapers.
When asked whether existing tobacco shops should also be banned from the non-smoking areas, Cr Tickle said council did not have the "power" to regulate that.
"Unfortunately we can't enforce who opens up a retail shop or not, if it complies," she said.
Non-smoking zones have also been enforced in Manilla and Barraba.
Nundle and Kootingal are yet to join the list following push-back from the community last year.
Cr Tickle said the new zones would "increase the comfort" for visitors and residents and help fight "detrimental health risks".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.