The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Westpac helicopter airlifts woman to Tamworth hospital after horse fall at Delungra, near Inverell

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated April 5 2023 - 11:34am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services, including the rescue chopper, were tasked to the scene. Picture by WRHS
Emergency services, including the rescue chopper, were tasked to the scene. Picture by WRHS

A WOMAN has been flown to Tamworth hospital with head and back injuries after falling from a horse at a property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.