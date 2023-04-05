A WOMAN has been flown to Tamworth hospital with head and back injuries after falling from a horse at a property.
Emergency services, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, rushed to the scene at Delungra, near Inverell, about 5.30pm on Tuesday after reports a rider had been hurt in a fall.
Ambulance paramedics treated a woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, at the scene for head and back injuries.
The rescue chopper was called in with its critical care medical team on board, and the woman was stabilised for transport.
The rider was flown to Tamworth hospital for further treatment, and was in a stable condition at the time, according to a spokesperson from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS).
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
