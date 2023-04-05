Rolamax has made his way into the $15,000 Santos Cup final on Easter Monday at the Narrabri harness meeting after winning the first heat - the Narrabri Santos Cup last Sunday.
Before that feature race, Rolamax will fulfill his engagement at the Tamworth harness meeting on Thursday afternoon.
"Old Maxy", as he is affectionally known around the stable, is enjoying the attention - both on and off the track.
Racing as an aged horse, the 10-year-old Rolamax is looking at race start 167 on Thursday afternoon, which is a great training testament to the gelding's part-owner Neil Kliendienst.
Rolamax is trained at Tamworth by Kliendienst, who races the gelding in partnership with Donna Sutherland.
The win at Narrabri - and returning $31.00 to punters - was impressive.
With the outside barrier draw of six at Narrabri, reinsman Sam Ison found himself racing three back in the outside running line with Queensland pacer Bonnies Cam leading the field.
"The horse has been flying lately," Ison said. He had previously secured a win with Rolamax at Tamworth back on March 16 after a campaign in Queensland where the pair scored a win at Redcliffe in February.
In Narrabri, Rolamax secured a 5.8 metre winning margin over Racing Paula (Molly Ison) and Somethingaboutlexy (Anthony Varga) a further four metres away in third.
Ison commenced his run in the back straight on the final occasion at Narrabri before gaining the lead on the home turn from Metalica Man (Tom Ison).
"It looked as if Tom's horse had knocked up a bit - turning for home I thought 'See ya later brother'," Ison said of the win over his younger brother.
"Hopefully we get the same result in the final on Easter Monday. That would be a good result."
Our Aunty Ash from Tom's stables also secured a start in the Santos Cup after taking out the second heat.
At $2.80 race favourite Our Aunty Ash had a 4.9 metre win over Queensland pacer Artful Maid (Dayl March) and Paratrouper (Jamie Donovan) eight metres away in third.
The Narrabri meeting saw Tom produce a training double with new stable acquisition Country Major, a former Victorian pacer, earning its first NSW win.
