Harness Racing: Tamworth-trained Rolamax earns place in Santos Cup final

By Julie Maughan
Updated April 5 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
Neil Kliendienst, Sam Ison, and Donna Sutherland with Rolamax, who will run in the Santos Cup final on Easter Monday. Picture by Julie Maughan.
Neil Kliendienst, Sam Ison, and Donna Sutherland with Rolamax, who will run in the Santos Cup final on Easter Monday. Picture by Julie Maughan.

Rolamax has made his way into the $15,000 Santos Cup final on Easter Monday at the Narrabri harness meeting after winning the first heat - the Narrabri Santos Cup last Sunday.

