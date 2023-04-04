New Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty is keen to "sink her teeth" into her portfolios of agriculture, Regional and Western NSW as Labor announced it's ministry where for the first time half of the cabinet are women.
The announcement comes as NSW Farmers have called on the incoming Agriculture Minister to hit the ground running to keep food production on track.
First on her agenda is to get across the issues and meet with the Departments of Primary Industries and Regional NSW.
"I will be getting across the issues... to make sure I know not just the programs underway, but also ensure that I understand what the people of NSW and particularly the agricultural sector and regional communities need from our government," Ms Moriarty said.
Ms Moriarty will discuss the electronic identification tags for sheep and goats with the department and the role the government played in making traceability reform achievable.
"I will have more to say on this," she said.
Ms Moriarty said she would also be diving into rolling out the government's election commitments on an independent agriculture commissioner, legislating and funding an independent biosecurity commission that would be headed by a new biosecurity commissioner and appointing a dairy and fresh food commissioner.
She said they would also be providing the $59 million over the next four years to support Landcare. This was a promise made in the week before election day.
"We are a diverse ministry who reflect the people of NSW we strive to represent, and we are ready to hit the ground running," Ms Moriarty said.
