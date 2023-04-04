Jacob Perrett came away the biggest winner out of three local trainers to claim victories in Tamworth yesterday.
Epic Ranger, the five-year-old gelding trained by Perrett, won race eight at the Tamworth Jockey Club, and in the process upset the likes of favourite Casino Lord, trained by Cody Morgan.
"Full credit to the horse, he had to take a step up today," Perrett told Sky Thoroughbred Central.
"He does [know how to win a race]. He's still got a lot to learn, he will over-race him and do a lot of things wrong, but he's picking up races along the way, which is good."
The first Tamworth trainer to pick up a win was Morgan, whose three-year-old filly, Seductive, got the job done in race three.
Mark Mason was next, with Taketheshot crossing first in race six.
Meanwhile, Armidale-based Stirling Osland's five-year-old mare, Kingstar Bullet, won race seven by a narrow margin.
