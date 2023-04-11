The Northern Daily Leader
Richard Cutmore jailed for aggravated break-and-enter at Cossa Street in West Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
April 12 2023 - 5:00am
The man was sentenced in Tamworth court. File picture
AN ELDERLY woman had lived in her West Tamworth home for more than 50 years when she woke one morning to find a man at the foot of her bed, who has now been jailed.

