SERVICE has been restored after residents went days without phone reception following wild weather.
Telstra and Optus is back up and running in Werris Creek after two days of in-and-out 3G and 4G connectivity.
A spokesperson for Telstra said reception was reinstated on Thursday night after a storm hit the small town on Tuesday.
The storm left an Optus tower "inaccessible", but a spokesperson confirmed the connection had been restored.
"Service remains stable following severe weather events in the area," the spokesperson said.
"We apologise to impacted customers and thank them for their patience while we worked to restore service."
The service issues sparked a push from residents for better connectivity for Werris Creek.
Phil Astill told the Leader he was unable to make any work calls unless he was at home, and connected to WiFi.
"I know people that don't have the NBN on, that have had to drive out of town to make calls or check emails," he said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
