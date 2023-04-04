Motorists who would usually travel down White Street in Tamworth to get to town or to work, are being urged to find another way around.
The rail crossing has been closed to traffic so contractors for Transport for NSW Rail can undertake work on the rail crossing and pedestrian crossing.
Both crossings will be closed from 6am Tuesday April 4 up until 6pm on Thursday April 6.
Traffic controls will be in place using electronic signage, with motorists being directed along Brisbane Street and Murray Street.
But if you can avoid the area altogether.
