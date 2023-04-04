The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Gunnedah Shire Council makes $17,500 in unpaid rate recovery auction

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated April 4 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah Shire Council's land auction failed to recover all outstanding rates. Picture File
Gunnedah Shire Council's land auction failed to recover all outstanding rates. Picture File

A "very successful" auction has left one country council with more cash in the bank.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.