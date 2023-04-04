A "very successful" auction has left one country council with more cash in the bank.
Gunnedah Shire Council sold off five properties when they went under the hammer in a bid to recover a backlog of unpaid rates and charges.
A spokesperson for council said the auction put $17,500 back in the organisation's pocket, but not all the sales were equal to the unpaid rates.
"Two properties sold for more than what was outstanding," the spokesperson said.
"The remaining three properties were sold for an amount that was lower than the rates and charges outstanding."
It was hoped the auction would recover the total amount of unpaid rates, which came in at $21,033.54.
The five properties up for grabs were all vacant parcels of land at 7172 Oxley Highway Gunnedah, Euroa Street Gunnedah, Kamilaroi Highway in Breeza, Francis Studdy Road in Emerald Hill and 988 Prairies Road in Kelvin.
The spokesperson said where insufficient funds were recovered, a "pro rata" of funds to debts will occur, with all debts then deemed as "satisfied" and the balance written off.
Despite the shortfall in recovering the unpaid charges, Hayley West from Lakeford Real Estate said the auction was "very successful".
She said there was a mix of buyers, both neighbours of the properties and investors.
The agency has conducted past auctions for the council which have always gone "really, really well", Ms West said.
Surplus funds from the auction will be held in council's trust fund, pending discharge to persons having interest in the properties.
If there is no claim, the balance of the sale proceeds is handed to the state government.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
