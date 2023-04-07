Letters to the editors || Nuclear power; CSG test wells; Listen to science; Price gouging

It is great to see international support for an advisory opinion on climate change, to be issued by the International Court of Justice. Australia is one of 130 UN members supporting this move, which will be welcomed by Pacific Island nations. Vanuatu resident Flora Vano has seen the increased effects of climate change first-hand, with two successive cyclones devastating her community. She states this clearly in her call for international support. 'I do not need statistics or projections to tell me the effects of climate change on local communities. I am seeing this with my own eyes' she says. The ICJ's decision carries a great deal of weight in recognising the importance of climate change, especially to our Pacific neighbours. This is something we should be proud to be a part of.