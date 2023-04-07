The Northern Daily Leader
Letters to the editors || Nuclear power; CSG test wells; Listen to science; Price gouging

By Letters to the Editor
April 8 2023 - 7:30am
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey said freeing up nuclear energy gives people another option. Picture File
Nuclear would increase power costs in Australia

I was surprised to read that Gunnedah Shire Council is pushing for nuclear energy in Australia ("Council will endorse nuclear solutions", 2/4). The CSIRO GenCost reports consistently show that the cost of nuclear power from small modular reactors (SMRs) in Australia would be three to five times that of combined wind and solar, even including integration costs such as transmission and storage.

