Letters to the editors || Nuclear power; CSG test wells; Listen to science; Price gouging

I was surprised to read that Gunnedah Shire Council is pushing for nuclear energy in Australia ("Council will endorse nuclear solutions", 2/4). The CSIRO GenCost reports consistently show that the cost of nuclear power from small modular reactors (SMRs) in Australia would be three to five times that of combined wind and solar, even including integration costs such as transmission and storage.
And late last year, the Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis (IEEFA) revealed that even with Biden's US$30 per MWh subsidy, the anticipated price of power from NuScale's proposed 12-module SMR is "likely to end up in the range of US$90-$100 per MWh" (A$130-$140).
Compare this to the CSIRO's cost of renewables including integration costs, of A$60-$70. On top of this, IEEFA points out that experience in the nuclear industry over the past four decades suggests the likelihood of "future cost increases and schedule delays during all phases of the project-design, construction, licensing, and testing."
Then there's the cost of dealing with the waste and decommissioning the radioactive plants, but that's another story. The new iron-air batteries at one-tenth the cost of lithium will be able to provide base-load power for several days and will be a far better investment than nuclear power in Australia.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Vic
Saturday's opinion from Mark Rodda l found very amusing if not funny, as he had a fair go at member Kevin Anderson for not keeping his government to account ,after saying all he did.
Maybe now he, Mr Rodda, may explain to all ratepayers why he himself has not kept those of his own council to account for spending over budget.
And also, what has happened to the monies by the state government for Rangari Rd - Dungowan Dam, or why he has not stood up for our medical people and made comment to the state of fire trail, so-called main road to Nundle, used by school children and elderly alike.
This person was trying to represent our electorate. What a joke. He, like Kevin 'Bright Lights Anderson and mayor, have only one thing in mind. Tamworth Bright Light Area and rate hikes with no thought or concern for the smaller communities. It is, we are all right Jack bugger them. Maybe your paper could survey and ask all people what they honestly think of all.
D.Davis, Manilla
The news that the former Liberal/National Government approved the re-activation of test wells on the Liverpool Plains is a great betrayal of the residents on the Plains and Gunnedah region, The NDL Thursday 6 April 2023.
For our local Nats MP to simply say "I'm against CSG" while his former government acted in concert with their donor Santos Ltd to reintroduce CSG testing on the Plains, deliberately deceiving electors is wicked. When farmers were asked if they wanted a Chinchilla QLD style gas field on the Plains their answer was an unequivocal no.
The fact that Santos Ltd gets what it wants right under the nose of your local Nats MP, makes you wonder how bereft of power the former Water Minister was in his own government and own electoral backyard. Worse to do it during caretaker period was designed to deliberately deceive electors during an election and is entirely disingenuous.
The farming communities of the Plains will be very busy conversing with the Independents in our new Parliament, who are largely sympathetic to the plight of North-West farming communities because they are not tainted like the major parties by Santos Ltd donations.
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
The United Nation's climate scientists again ring deafening alarm bells about the significant threats that our warming world poses ("Climate time bomb is ticking: UN", Northern Daily Leader, 22/3). Yet, politicians who align with scientific fact and call for an end to new fossil fuel projects are often incorrectly labelled as extreme. Further, we continue to log our native forests, a practice that is incompatible with addressing climate change. Now is a moment of truth. The Albanese Government must address the problem by ramping up the uptake of renewable energy and committing to end native forest logging this year. These actions are vital to ensure a liveable future for all the generations to come.
Amy Hiller, Kew
It is great to see international support for an advisory opinion on climate change, to be issued by the International Court of Justice. Australia is one of 130 UN members supporting this move, which will be welcomed by Pacific Island nations. Vanuatu resident Flora Vano has seen the increased effects of climate change first-hand, with two successive cyclones devastating her community. She states this clearly in her call for international support. 'I do not need statistics or projections to tell me the effects of climate change on local communities. I am seeing this with my own eyes' she says. The ICJ's decision carries a great deal of weight in recognising the importance of climate change, especially to our Pacific neighbours. This is something we should be proud to be a part of.
Anne O'Hara, Canberra
I'm pretty dirty on supermarkets at the moment, profit taking under cover of inflation. It's getting so I hate going into the places. It's a seething resentment, I have to hide by reminding myself the staff there have been regressively screwed by the Supermarket / SDA unholy alliance, dirty dealing wages and conditions away in exchange for a virtual closed union shop. Didn't these corporate reprobates collect Jobkeeper?
I'd dive into their dumpsters, but I'm pretty sure they're under lock and key. Maybe I could go on a hunger strike every second day until I run out of fat to burn.
I know there is inflation, but the supermarket is the only place I'm really noticing it. Electricity, phone and internet, LP gas all stable. Petrol is petrol, no rhyme or reason to it, but nothing unusual, just supermarkets. Oh well, off the plank I walk, grumbling my way through another shop.
John Dunlop, Tamworth
So glad to see that Tamworth Regional Council has recognised, and is looking into, the parking situation in the CBD. This may seem to simple and would require a decent sum of money to complete but we really do need a multi storey carpark in very close proximity to the Peel Street main block.
The Centrepoint private carpark is a godsend to our CBD. My guess is that the occupancy rate is well controlled by the two hour time limit. Proving that a similar TRC carpark, run on similar lines, would be ideal.
I think the obvious piece of real estate is the Hands of Fame Park. This carpark is currently under-utilised due to it being paid ticketed parking which Tamworthians do not like. It is a sizeable footprint and even larger if the CWA rooms were able to be re-housed somewhere suitable to their needs. The Hands of Fame corner section could be made a prominent feature during the planning stages. It would aid considerably the businesses in the Brisbane to Bourke street block as well as being of great benefit to the proposed swimming precinct development.
It would not come cheaply but eventually a carpark will need to be built. It may be possible to offset some of the ongoing expenses by including ground level business sites and even a roof top restaurant or other rentable area.
What a great view it would be from high above Bridge Street, maybe 5, 6, 7 floors up. Who knows.
John Fuller, Tamworth
