Neil Evans' 'Terrific Tamworth Preview' for April 4 meeting

*Track likely improving to Soft 5 & Rail out 3m from 1200m to 350m into a cut/away & True the Remainder:
*RACE 1 @ 12.55pm CARLTON DRY BENCHMARK 66 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 3. AUNTIE MONNIE (Sue Grills/Ms Chelsea Hillier a2kg; 59kg & barrier 6) -We start the Cup Day Prelude meeting with a very competitive sprint on a soft surface that will continue to improve. Keen on this still lightly raced 7YO home track mare by Arlington at the value first-up for more than seven months. Was sound through the line in a recent soft track trial, and comes to hand early in the prep. Has enough tactical speed to roll across from the awkward draw
DANGERS: 1. **Dubbo Wanderer; 4. *In A Step; 6. *Rylan's Pick; 8. *Briefly
Likely Tempo: Good
My BET PLAN: AUNTIE MONNIE Each Way & Trifecta: 1,3/1,3,4,6,8/1,3,4,6,8
*RACE 2 @ 1.35pm COURTHOUSE HOTEL COUNTRY BOOSTED MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 12. SUMATI (Stephen Jones/Grant Buckley; 56.5kg & barrier 8) -Staying at the distance now for the maidens, and this is right in the firing line for a lightly raced 3YO Snitzel filly reloading for her third start off a 7 week break. Fitted with a dominant trial win here where she cruised to the front wider out & held them all easily under a tight hold. Had two mixed efforts prior on a bigger track, but better suited around here where she can utilise that early speed. The one to beat
DANGERS: 2. *Aquarter; 10. *Harmonica Miss
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: SUMATI to WIN
*RACE 3 @ 2.10pm DUTTON ELECTRICAL MAIDEN HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. CANNY PROSPECT (Todd Howlett/Aaron Bullock; 59kg & barrier 12) -Content to be aboard this improving provincial three-year-old by good soft track sire Outreach who can break through 2nd-up over a furlong further. Settled worse than midfield resuming when still attacking the line late, and found the line impressively in two previous runs at this track last spring. Bred to thrive in soft going, and top country hoop steers
DANGERS: 2. *Captamy; 6. *Rivoli Star; 7. **Seductive
Likely Tempo: Fair to Solid
My BET PLAN: CANNY PROSPECT to WIN & Trifecta: 1,7/1,2,6,7/1,2,6,7
*RACE 4 @ 2.45pm OATLEY WINES MAIDEN HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 3. WANDA RIVER (Sue Grills/Clayton Gallagher; 58.5kg & barrier 1) -Very testing maiden battle here over the same journey; but keen on this home track 3YO Wandjina gelding who debuts in winkers from the inside barrier off two improving trials. Chased home the top selection in R2 in the most recent trial, so punters can look for that form pointer; and one of the best strike-rate jockeys in country NSW has been booked. Out of a mare by 2009 Melbourne Cup winner Shocking
DANGERS: 1. **Hammoon Sky; 4. **Utopian Spirit; 6. *Arribbiata
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: WANDA RIVER to WIN
*RACE 5 @ 3.25pm THANK YOU AMIE SIMPSON MAIDEN PLATE (1600m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 12. FAST LADY (Kris Lees/Darryl McLellan; 56.5kg & barrier 5) -Still with the maidens, but out we go to the mile in a race of several chances. No better value, though, than this improving 3YO provincial filly by Fast Choice who peaks 3rd-up over more ground. Has twice worked home well from midfield at Coffs in races with slightly more depth, and bred to handle soft going being out of a Zabeel mare
DANGERS: 5. *Super Mind; 8. *Perseptina; 11. *Charlotting 13. **Lonhreel
Likely Tempo: Reasonable
My BET PLAN: FAST LADY Each Way
*RACE 6 @ 4.05pm TAB.COM.AU COUNTRY BOOSTED CLASS 2 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. SUMPTUARY (Paul Messsara/Braith Nock a3kg; 56.5kg & barrier 3) -Good quality affair here for this class, but can't go past this progressive and smart 3YO filly by Snitzel who can make it two straight wins 3rd-up. Cruised home on debut before working home well in much deeper Highway grade six weeks between runs, then stalking the speed as a hot favorite before going home best in a country Class 1. Drawn to get a lovely trail right behind the speed, and looks very well treated at the weights after the 3kg claim. Bred to thrive in rain-affected ground being out of a Show A Heart mare. The one to beat
DANGERS: 2. *Acotango; 7. *Bullawa Creek; 8. *Rubi Air
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: SUMPTUARY to WIN
*RACE 7 @ 4.40pm ALLSOPP SIGNS MORNING PRELUDE 3YO & UP OPEN HCP (2100m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 2. MIRROR QUEEN (Paul Messara/Braith Nock a3kg; 53kg & barrier 10) -Out significantly in trip we go for the main support feature, and this talented 4YO Dundeel mare looms to strike 3rd-up for the same trainer/jockey combination as the race prior. Only has to slot in for some cover, and afforded a clear crack at them from the 450m getting to the outside. Has worked home late in two 1400m runs this prep, desperately seeking more ground now, and is the best weighted runner in the race by a long way after the jockey's 3kg allowance on preferred soft going
DANGERS: 1. *Reward Seeker; 3. *Strelitzia; 6. *King Kikau
Likely Tempo: Reasonable
My BET PLAN: MIRROR QUEEN to WIN
*RACE 8 @ 5.20pm TAMWORTH CITY TOYOTA TAMWORTH CUP PRELUDE OPEN HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. CASINO LORD (Cody Morgan/Aaron Bullock; 61kg & barrier 10) -We close the meeting with the feature Tamworth Cup Prelude, and naturally it's a deep contest with plenty of chances, despite one of the big fancies coming out. Like the set-up here for this locally-trained and big-finishing 5YO by Group 1 winner Casino Prince peaking 4th-up coming through two deep Country C'ship qualifying races. Had little luck in traffic two weeks ago behind the smart stablemate Talbragar who then finished second in the Country C'ship Final at Randwick on Saturday. Reliable weight carrier who is better served when drawn further out, and just needs clear air from the 400m to charge over the top
DANGERS: 7. *Moetta; 11. **Epic Ranger
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: CASINO LORD to WIN & Quinella: 1 and 11
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R2 12. SUMATI** Expect: $2.85 - $3.50; My Early Rating: $2.05
R7 2. MIRROR QUEEN** Expect: $2.60 - $2.75; My Early Rating: $1.98
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R5 12. FAST LADY** Expect: $4.65 - $5.00; My Early Rating: $3.15
R8 1. CASINO LORD** Expect: $3.25 - $3.60; My Early Rating: $2.20
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R3: Trifecta: 1,7/1,2,6,7/1,2,6,7
