Neil Evans' 'Terrific Tamworth Preview' for April 4 meeting

TOP SELECTION: 1. CASINO LORD (Cody Morgan/Aaron Bullock; 61kg & barrier 10) -We close the meeting with the feature Tamworth Cup Prelude, and naturally it's a deep contest with plenty of chances, despite one of the big fancies coming out. Like the set-up here for this locally-trained and big-finishing 5YO by Group 1 winner Casino Prince peaking 4th-up coming through two deep Country C'ship qualifying races. Had little luck in traffic two weeks ago behind the smart stablemate Talbragar who then finished second in the Country C'ship Final at Randwick on Saturday. Reliable weight carrier who is better served when drawn further out, and just needs clear air from the 400m to charge over the top