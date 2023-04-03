A GRASSFIRE has been brought under control on the edge of a roadway north of Tamworth and the highway has reopened to traffic.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews worked into Monday evening fighting a blaze that broke out off the Oxley Highway at Bendemeer.
The road was closed between Wollun Road at Walcha and the New England Highway at Bendemeer, with diversions put in place about 5pm, but the Oxley Highway had reopened to travellers by 8pm.
The diversions were lifted, Transport for NSW confirmed.
The grassfire scorched about 10 hectares of grassland before it was able to be contained by the RFS.
Motorists already in the area can use Wollun Road, Noalimba Avenue, Kentucky Road and The New England Highway via Kentucky to get around the closure.
Heavy vehicles can use Thunderbolts Way and the New England Highway via Uralla to travel between Walcha and Bendemeer.
Both diversions will add time to the trip, Transport for NSW has warned.
