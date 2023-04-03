Charities are set to receive a huge payday thanks to the success of an annual bike ride.
FDC's Westpac Ride to Give has nearly raised $400,000 on just the second morning of their ride around the New England region.
"We just had a nice couple pass us and gave us ten bucks to go to charity so if anyone sees us out, please say hi and donate," FDC rider James Hamer said.
The two major beneficiaries of the ride are Backtrack, a youth support group in Armidale, and the Tie Dye Foundation, which funds cancer research.
Netball player for the Giants and Founder of the Tie Dye foundation Amy Parmenter said the support for her charity means a lot.
"This is a cause very close to our hearts and the support we have received from FDC Ride to Give will help us continue our fight against sarcoma," she said.
Nearly 60 riders made the trek from Armidale to Tamworth on April 2, then put the pedal to the metal to get to Bingara, climbing up and down hills all along the way.
READ ALSO:
The riders have various levels of experience on the bikes
"It's been tough, but we dig deep," Mr Hamer said.
"Yesterday was lots of hills. Today's been a bit flatter, but tomorrow I think we're really going to hit regional NSW," rider Belinda Aspinall said.
She said the sweat and pain are worth it to see the results come through for charities, though getting free coffee from kind locals doesn't hurt.
"I think I've had three today already and I think I've got another three in me," she said.
The ride finishes in Armidale on April 4.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.