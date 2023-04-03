Firefighters made a dash to Tamworth hospital on Monday to bring sick kids some Easter joy.
Crew members from the South Tamworth fire station went from room to room, bringing cheer to kids staying at Ronald McDonald House and Tamworth hospital's children's ward, gifting each one their own bag of chocolate goodies.
"We love it. It's a great way to bring some cheer to the kids and give back to the community as well," South Tamworth Fire Station officer Jason Hure said.
The chocolate eggs and bunnies were donated by East Point Woolworths.
Ronald McDonald house manager Rhiannon Curtis said the best part was, that the kids got to fill their afternoon with a bit of fun.
"The kids are excited. They get to see the fire truck and hear the siren. They get to take a look inside the truck and see what it is like to be a firefighter," she said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
