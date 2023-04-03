Property of the week || Well developed lifestyle property

LIFESTYLE and income combine to make this property perfect for potential hobby farmers.
"All the hard work has been done, this property is set up and ready to go," agent Riley Gibson says.
The property covers 49.77 hectares and is located just minutes from Tamworth.
The renovated, immaculate home is nestled amid lush gardens and offers the ultimate country lifestyle with ample space for equestrian pursuits, agriculture, and outdoor entertainment.
"Not only is this a quality home, but it's also an unparalleled lifestyle experience, offering tranquility, luxury, and income-producing potential," Riley Gibson says.
Features include:
"Glenhaven's prime location offers the perfect balance of country living and accessibility, making it an ideal haven for families, professionals, and equestrian enthusiasts alike," Riley says.
With its luxurious features, picturesque surroundings, and unparalleled lifestyle offerings, this estate is truly one-of-a-kind. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise, where you can experience the best of both worlds: country living with modern conveniences and income-producing potential.
This property will suit families seeking a serene retreat, professionals looking for the work-life balance, or an equestrian enthusiast searching for the ideal training ground.
