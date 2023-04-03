The Northern Daily Leader
280 Duri Winton Road, Tamworth is up for auction || Property of the Week

Updated April 3 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:25pm
Property of the week | 280 Duri Winton Road, Tamworth 

Property of the week || Well developed lifestyle property
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 4-car garage
  • AGENCY: Ray White Rural and Livestock Tamworth
  • AGENT: Riley Gibson
  • CONTACT: 0417 441 688
  • AUCTION: Contact agent
  • INSPECT: By appointment

LIFESTYLE and income combine to make this property perfect for potential hobby farmers.

