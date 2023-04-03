The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Polocrosse: Chris Anderson represents Australia and other new from Quirindi

By Quirindi Polocrosse Club
Updated April 3 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Anderson is Quirindi's newest Australian representative after donning the green and gold recently. Picture by Around the Traps - Rural Life in Photos.
Chris Anderson is Quirindi's newest Australian representative after donning the green and gold recently. Picture by Around the Traps - Rural Life in Photos.

On the back of playing a very strong season in 2022, Chris Anderson has started 2023 in full throttle to represent Australia in a men's team that toured New Zealand recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.