On the back of playing a very strong season in 2022, Chris Anderson has started 2023 in full throttle to represent Australia in a men's team that toured New Zealand recently.
They convincingly won all three games to win the series.
Anderson has also been selected to play for the Australian men's team in a new concept of Australia versus the Rest of the World.
The competition is to be held in Warwick, Queensland, the first weekend in May, with the venue home for all things big in polocrosse.
The two Australian teams (one men's and one women's) will each play against a Rest of the World team in their division, consisting of players that have been selected from countries all over the world. Three games will be played in the series.
On being asked what it feels like to be selected to represent his country, Chris said it is "definitely a huge honour".
He thanks his parents, family, friends, and Quirindi teamates for supporting him over the past few years to get him back to playing at an elite level.
Chris joined the Quirindi club after moving to the district a few years ago. He operates Anvil Trays from his Willow Tree property, while he also practises, trains, and sells horses year-round.
Maybe this is the secret to his currently being regarded as one of the best players in the country.
In other news, two Quirindi players were selected to represent NSW in a New Zealand tour over the weekend of March 18 and 19.
Harry Davis was selected in a junior mixed team, while his father Ray was selected in the masters mixed team. Both sides had some wet games in the heavy rain.
Harry's team went on to win the series, while the masters had hard fought, close games and eventually come home runners-up.
On the same weekend, Jayde Smith and Luke Davis represented NSW at the Upper Hunter Show in Muswellbrook in the Under 21 mixed team against State of Origin rival, Queensland.
Each team had a win on the first day, meaning it was all down to the final the next day to decide the winner. NSW played well and held on to the lead in the dying last minutes to take home the win. Luke Davis was awarded Best Number 3.
Running alongside the Australia versus Rest of The World competition is the annual Barastoc Interstate event.
The Quirindi Club is well represented with the following players pulling on the blue jersey:
Also to be noted is the weekend of May 13 and 14, when the Quirindi Club will host its annual carnival at the racecourse.
Full canteen and facilities are available, so come along and catch all the action. Further details will be published prior to the weekend.
