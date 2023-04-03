The new bulk Container Deposit Scheme depot in Taminda has already processed about 1.7 million containers since it was opened in January.
The drive-through facility, which runs under the Return and Earn banner and is operated by St Vincent de Paul Society, can take in up to 100,000 containers each day.
The centre came about due to strong demand for existing processing sites.
"We are delighted with the reception to our eighth bulk Container Deposit Scheme site and look forward to the Tamworth community continuing to embrace the service," St Vincent de Paul Society NSW CEO Yolanda Saiz, said.
Ms Saiz was in Tamworth to officially open the facility on Monday.
"The funds raised from the Container Deposit Scheme support programs and services the Society runs in the community that help people experiencing poverty and disadvantage," she said.
More than 40 businesses, including pubs and clubs, have already signed up as ongoing customers.
Customers can still claim 10 cents per can or bottle, or choose to donate to a local charity.
The new depot is located at 4 Macintosh Street, Taminda. It is open Monday to Saturday, 8:30am until 3:30pm.
