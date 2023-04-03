THE aspirations and dreams of young people are changing.
As fewer students opt to enrol in university once they finish high school, cracks are starting to show in young people's preparedness to be employment ready.
Calrossy Anglican School careers advisor Charles Impey told the Leader there's a growing concern among trades-based businesses that school leavers just aren't ready to enter the workforce.
"It's a space that isn't being filled at the moment," he said.
READ ALSO:
"They're continuing to tell me that young people are a bit 'green' and they want them a bit more work ready."
During the last seven years, there's been about a 20 per cent drop in kids heading to university after school at Calrossy.
It's a shift that's being felt across the city, with Tamworth High School seeing about 70 per cent of students head straight to the job market.
Mr Impey is hoping expanding 'Productivity Bootcamp' to Tamworth - an eight week intensive course to get young people ready to work on site - will help support the shift.
"We want to make sure that we respond to that changing youth interest landscape," he said.
And, no one knows the benefits of the bootcamp better than Mr Impey. His son participated in the program before taking up an apprenticeship.
"I know first-hand the benefit it has for a young person," he said.
"I know my son wouldn't be where he is today without it."
With Tamworth's Global Gateway Park promising a boom in attracting big business and manufacturing, the region is preparing for more jobs and building the workforce to fill those positions.
Mr Impey said given the investment, Tamworth has all the "ingredients" to explode.
And, it's an explosion that will benefit the next generation
"We need to look after those young people and help them stay in the region, work in the region and eventually have families in the region," Mr Impey said.
"They'll only be able to do that if they have solid employment, trades can do that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.