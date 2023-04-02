Police are investigating two incidents which occurred less than five kilometres apart in West Tamworth on Sunday morning.
At around 5am on April 2, officers from the Oxley Police district were called to a house on Wylie Place, West Tamworth, for a break and enter during which personal property was stolen from the house.
A crime scene was established and officers began investigating.
Less than an hour later, a car was set on fire and abandoned on Mayne Drive in Westdale, less than five kilometres away from the first incident.
Police confirmed the car was stolen but could not confirm whether the two incidents are related.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Police are treating the fire as suspicious and are continuing to investigate.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone who may have information, dashcam footage from the area at the time, or who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
