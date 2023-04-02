Muscles will burn as rubber hits road for FDC Building's annual charity bike ride through Armidale, Tamworth, and Bingara.
The riders set out from Armidale on Sunday, April 2, raising money for a number of local charities which support causes such as children, health, education and those facing social or financial disadvantage.
They reached Tamworth on Sunday evening and will set out for Bingara on Monday before finally returning to Armidale via Bundarra on Sunday.
"It's great to see so many people get behind such incredible causes, without our incredible team of cyclists and volunteers this wouldn't be possible," FDC Managing Director Ben Cottle said.
While the construction company has already raised more than their $320,000 goal, the ride will not be slowing down, as the company's director Cornelius Hart explained on a radio interview with ABC New England North West last Thursday.
$350,000 has already been raised by the riders and sponsors including Westpac and Central Energy, though the riders also have a final night in Tamworth where they say they're now hoping to get over the $400,000 mark.
The two biggest beneficiaries of this year's ride are Backtrack, a youth support service, and the Tie Dye Project, which funds cancer research.
"The team at FDC are honoured to be supporting BackTrack Youth Works, The Tie Dye Foundation as well as some incredible community groups and organisations through this year's Ride to Give," Mr Cottle said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
