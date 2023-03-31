Hunter New England Local Health District is alerting the Moree community and surrounding areas to protect themselves against mosquito bites following detections of Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) and Kunjin virus.
Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) and Kunjin virus antibodies have been recently detected in sentinel chicken flock located in the Moree area, indicating the viruses are circulating in the mosquito population.
Dr Peter Murray, Acting Director, Hunter New England Public Health Unit, is urging the Moree community to take careful precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.
"It's important to be vigilant about protecting yourself from mosquito bites as mosquitoes can spread Kunjin and Murray Valley encephalitis viruses," Dr Murray said.
Read also:
"Only a small proportion of people infected with these viruses will have any symptoms, which include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, and muscle aches.
"While most people won't develop any symptoms when infected with Kunjin or Murray Valley encephalitis, Occasionally these viruses can cause severe neurological illness.
Signs of severe infection include severe headache, neck stiffness, sensitivity to bright lights, drowsiness, confusion, seizures, and loss of consciousness.
"There is no vaccine or specific treatment for these viruses. The best way to avoid infection is to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes," Dr Murray said.
Protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites by:
For more information visit Mosquito-borne diseases.
Fact sheets on specific mosquito-borne diseases, including Murray Valley encephalitis and Kunjin virus, are available here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.