wearing light, loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts, long pants and covered footwear and socks, especially around dusk and dawn

applying repellent to all areas of exposed skin, using repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus

re-applying repellent regularly, particularly after swimming, being sure to always apply sunscreen first and then apply repellent

covering openings such as windows and doors with insect screens and checking there are no gaps in them

removing items that might collect water (such as old tyres, empty pots) outside your house where mosquitoes can breed

improving drainage on your property so that water does not become stagnant