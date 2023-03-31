AN ELDERLY woman will be flown to hospital for urgent treatment after the car she was travelling in slammed into a tree on Friday.
Emergency services, including multiple ambulance paramedics and the rescue helicopter, rushed to respond to reports a woman and a man had been injured in a single-car crash at Niangala about 1pm.
The pair, both believed to be aged in their 70s, were suffering cuts, chest pain and back pain after the crash on Nowendoc Road, about an hour from Tamworth, an Ambulance NSW spokesperson said.
The woman sustained suspected broken ribs in the crash, which saw the car leave the road and hit a tree, and was expected to be airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for further treatment.
The Ambulance NSW spokesperson confirmed the Westpac Rescue Helicopter had been tasked to the scene, with the operation still unfolding about 3.30pm.
The man was transported to Tamworth hospital to undergo treatment.
Rural Fire Service crews also responded to the crash.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible and have been urged to drive safely.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
