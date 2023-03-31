DESPITE paddling away for a good 10 months offering inland country town residents a wafer of the beach, surf wear store Wavez Tamworth is dead in the water.
The store swelled into business on June 17, 2022, out of couple and business partners Jessie Head and Jordan Jeffriess-Tapper's love of Byron Bay.
While the business has come crashing down, the pair are taking the opportunity to head down to the coast.
"This town, I just want to get out of it to be honest, I don't like it here anymore," Mr Jeffriess-Tapper told the Leader.
"I've been here for about 13 years now, and I've overstayed."
The duo in their early 20s were challenged by the first dip of their toes into business.
Their distinct beach style isn't commonly spotted on the streets of an inland city, and the store's location on Brisbane Street, off high street Peel Street, didn't help.
"No one really buys the clothes that we wear in town," Mr Jeffriess-Tapper said.
The closure was announced on Facebook, citing price increases with stock, shop rent, delivery, bills, "living in general", the post said.
Both business partners were already pouring beers at separate pubs as a side gig to ensure financial security, but it wasn't enough.
"This has pretty much just drained us," Mr Jeffriess-Tapper said.
At their new home in Newcastle, Mr Jeffriess-Tapper will work as a concreter, and Ms Head will keep her fashion retail dreams alive by running Wavez Tamworth online, and selling at local markets.
"Jess's dream was to open a shop, and I was like 'yeah, we may as well do it, we're only young,' and we had money at the time," Mr Jeffriess-Tapper said.
"There was some positives, mainly just trying something different."
Wavez Tamworth will close on April 14, with everything on sale for $40, and $35 hats.
