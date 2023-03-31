The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Wavez clothing Tamworth cites cost of living for closure

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
April 1 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Jeffriess-Tapper, 23, said there were some positives to taking a risk and opening a business. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Jordan Jeffriess-Tapper, 23, said there were some positives to taking a risk and opening a business. Picture by Gareth Gardner

DESPITE paddling away for a good 10 months offering inland country town residents a wafer of the beach, surf wear store Wavez Tamworth is dead in the water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.