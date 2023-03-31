THE BODY of Bingara man Darren Royce Willis was dumped over the edge of a remote waterfall, a court has heard.
Crown prosecutor Liam Shaw gave his closing address in the judge-alone murder trial of Bruce Anthony Coss in the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney on Friday.
Mr Shaw said the Crown case was that Coss had killed 45-year-old Mr Willis in 2010, then driven him to the Doctors Creek area, near Bingara, where bone fragments were recovered, last year.
"The Crown can't say exactly when the fragments that were located were thrown down or fell from the top of the waterfall," Mr Shaw told the court.
"[Coss] has thrown the body, at some stage, over the waterfall."
Mr Shaw said an elderly farmer's discovery of the skull fragments more than a decade after Mr Willis disappeared was "clearly an incredible event".
Although there was no direct evidence Coss was aware of the area the bones were found, Mr Shaw said the remote location indicated Mr Willis met his demise by a "long-term resident of Bingara".
Scott Marle and Robert Stonestreet gave evidence earlier in the trial that they were eyewitnesses to the alleged murder, and Mr Shaw said Doctors Creek was consistent with the direction Mr Marle said Coss had driven off in afterwards.
He accepted there were multiple reasons to have "circumspection" about evidence the two men gave, but argued it still needed to be considered, and that they were recalling events from years earlier.
The court heard Mr Marle and Mr Stonestreet had already admitted to concealment offences in court, and Mr Shaw said that would have been "bizarre" if the "entire events are fantasy".
The Crown case is that Coss bludgeoned Mr Willis to death on the Bingara street they lived on. He was arrested in 2019 after a fresh investigation. Coss has pleaded not guilty to murder.
The trial resumed this week after being suspended last year.
It will continue before Justice Hament Dhanji on Monday.
