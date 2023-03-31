Archibald prize winner Blak Douglas' latest installation Looking At Gold, is bringing the bling to Tamworth Regional Gallery.
The exhibit is being held in partnership with Casula Powerhouse.
"Looking at Gold, has been a fabulous opportunity to work in partnership with another public gallery and ensures that artworks by established and emerging contemporary artists are available for our regional audiences," director Bridget Guthrie said.
The exhibit highlights not only how we use gold in our daily lives, but also how it's woven into the history of both Tamworth and the Liverpool Plains.
"We both have a history and a connection to gold. For us it's really more around the Nundle area and that sort of gold rush era," Ms Guthrie said.
The exhibit features commissioned works by contemporary artists and existing pieces from the Tamworth Regional Gallery's archive.
Megan Hanson is among the featured artists.
She said to be part of the show is a "wonderful experience".
"The show is beautiful, every artwork is really engaging and such a lovely artist cohort. So, it's a great honour to be in Tamworth and it's very exciting for me as an emerging artist," she said.
Miss Hansen's installation is a collection of historical garments.
She said it's a commentary on how far the garment industry has fallen from it's 'gold standard' of craftsmanship; how through modern industrialisation clothing manufactures are opting for quantity over quality.
The exhibit also highlights the Tamworth Regional Gallery's First Nation's collection, with a series titled Utopia silk batiks.
The series takes it's name from a gold mining town in the Northern Territory where the traditional practice of printing onto silk by using wax and paint, began.
Looking At Gold officially opens on Saturday, April 1.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
