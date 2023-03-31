The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Blak Douglas' exhibit at Tamworth Regional Art Gallery highlights region's connection to gold

RC
By Rachel Clark
March 31 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Archibald prize winner Blak Douglas' latest installation Looking At Gold, is bringing the bling to Tamworth Regional Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.