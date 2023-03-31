SMALL town residents have been left without phone service for days, and now they're calling for better connectivity.
Both Telstra and Optus have been down, or coming in and out, for Liverpool Plains residents after storms hit on Tuesday.
Werris Creek resident, and Telstra customer, Phil Astill said he hasn't been able to take work calls unless he's at home and connected to the WiFi.
"I know people that don't have the NBN on, that have had to drive out of town to make calls or check emails," he said.
Telstra Regional Manager Mike Marom confirmed to the Leader a power outage at the mobile base station that services Werris Creek had been an issue for a "few days".
He said back-up power was running at the site, but a secondary issue is disrupting both 4G and 3G services.
"We know it's been a rough few days, and we thank everyone for their patience."
Mr Astill said it was an "ongoing issue" in Werris Creek that needs to be fixed.
He said with heavy rainfall, the NBN also starts dropping out.
"I'd like to see better service for our area," he said.
"We pay just as much as people in bigger areas, and on a good day we can't get good reception."
A spokesperson for Optus has also apologised to impacted customers, after service was knocked out by "severe weather events".
The spokesperson said the company is "working closely with the power authority to resolve the issue as soon as possible", but because of the heavy rainfall the site is "inaccessible".
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins said a possible solution would be another tower nearby.
"It can be very patchy," he said.
"A lot of business people in Quirindi have spoken with me about the trouble they've had with their WiFi."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
