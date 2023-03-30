The Northern Daily Leader
Sport/Cricket

Cricket: Mackenzie and Charlette Keeler, and Ash White selected in Sixers' squads for Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander T20 Cup

Updated March 31 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 10:08am
Albion captain Ash White is in Albury this weekend playing in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander T20 Cup.
The local season might have wrapped up but three Gunnedah cricketers will be strapping on the pads this weekend in the Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander T20 Cup.

