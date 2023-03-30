The local season might have wrapped up but three Gunnedah cricketers will be strapping on the pads this weekend in the Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander T20 Cup.
Sisters Mackenzie and Charlette Keeler and Albion captain Ash White will represent the Sydney Sixers in the three-day tournament being played in Albury.
The competition will also involve men's and women's teams from the Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, and a combined Cricket Victoria women's team.
READ ALSO:
Both Sixers' sides feature a number of players fresh from the National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC), with Mackenzie Keeler one of four of the women's squad backing up.
They will play in shirts matching those worn by the WBBL and BBL teams this season, designed by local artist and Bidjigal woman Jordan Adler in collaboration with Sixers players Ashleigh Gardner (Muruwari) and Dan Christian (Wiradjuri), with artwork symbolising the connection of the wider Sixers community.
The men have their first game at 3pm on Friday afternoon against the Thunder.
They will be back in action on Saturday at 10am against the Melbourne Renegades, while the women face the Thunder at 9.30am.
The finals will be on Sunday.
Sydney Sixers women's squad: Chelsea Stocks (Wonnarua), Aili Martin (Wiradjuri), Piper Hooke (North East Wiradjuri), Mackenzie Keeler (Kamilaroi), Charlette Keeler (Kamilaroi), Roxsanne Van-Veen (Gundungurra), Katrina Molyneaux (Gubbi Gubbi/Darkinjung), Lakisha Sloane (Wiradjuri), Kylie Chant (Gammea-Dharawal), Sasha Croft, Tiarne Eckford.
Sydney Sixers men's squad: Ray Steadman (Ngemba Worimi), Ashley White (Kamilaroi), Reece Gibson (Wonnarua), Aiden Gibson (Wonnarua), Lesley Smith (Dunghutti), Jack Hartigan (Gundungurra), Austyn Nugent (Wiradjuri), Thor Harradine (Watchabulic), David Bruton-Duroux (Bundjalung/Gumbaynggirr), Ryan Bray (Biripi), Jakob Haines (Bundjalung/Kamilaroi), Matt Carvosso.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.