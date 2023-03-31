A DRUG dealer has shown "no insight" and "no remorse" for supplying ice, cannabis and MDMA and threatening to kill someone who had supplied a fake substance, a court has heard.
Zachary Wilkinson fronted Tamworth District Court for a sentencing hearing this week, flanked by his mother and a support person, but it was adjourned for a report to be prepared.
Judge Andrew Coleman said he could not consider a community-based prison term for the 27-year-old until he had information about public safety.
The court heard Wilkinson had been uncooperative with a psychologist, didn't find counselling helpful, couldn't see the problem with running with the crowd he had been involved with, and had significant health issues.
"He's shown no insight into his offending, he's shown no remorse," Judge Coleman said.
"I'm very troubled by the fact that this offender just did not engage with the psychologist."
The sentencing hearing had been delayed a week earlier because Wilkinson didn't turn up to court.
Defence barrister Stephen Doupe said he readily conceded Wilkinson lacked insight and remorse, but pointed to his troubling background and the fact he hadn't been given a chance before.
"He wasn't given any assistance, at any point, from any level of the court system," he told the court.
He said an intensive corrections order would be a "last resort" at rehabilitating Wilkinson, and that if he broke the conditions, he would go before a parole board.
Max Dixon from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, agreed the court should adjourn for a sentencing report.
Wilkinson was arrested by Strike Force Burtenshaw police, the squad targeting drug offences in the Tamworth area, in 2022.
He has pleaded guilty to supplying methylamphetamine; and using a carriage service to threaten to kill.
Charges of supplying MDMA; and supplying cannabis will be taken into account when Judge Coleman hands down his sentence.
The court heard the threat to kill arose from the drug supply enterprise, where a person had supplied a fake substance rather than methylamphetamine.
"It's a serious and repeated threat involving reference to a bullet," Mr Dixon said.
Judge Coleman adjourned the matter to May and ordered Wilkinson to see Community Corrections.
"Whether you cooperate with them or not is a matter for you," Judge Coleman told him, adding that if he didn't have the report, "you'll be going to jail".
Wilkinson's strict bail was continued.
