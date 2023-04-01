WHAT'S just as important as planting a tree?
Maintaining it.
That's according to Tamworth Regional councillor Helen Tickle, who's hoping a new video series will help improve education when it comes to going green.
Instructional videos to help green thumbs grow and maintain trees at their homes are expected to hit council's website in the coming months, in a bid to get more people planting.
Cr Tickle said there was a growing interest among residents about how they can best maximise the lifespan of their plants.
"The community have really come on board," she said.
"They're wanting more education on the correct way to maintain and grow trees to their optimum health and shape."
The new videos will offer tips and tricks for pruning, watering and planting.
Cr Tickle said it was the next generation who are the ones reaching out for help.
"A lot of young people are keen to know about tree maintenance," she said.
"They want to see the trees grow and provide shade well into the future."
Autumn planting is underway with 200 trees to be planted in Somerton, Barraba and Manilla, and 100 in Moonbi.
The Urban Street Tree Management Plan Advisory Group, which Cr Tickle chairs, is also investigating the potential to plant trees at the new Hills Plains estate in Forest Hills.
"We're wanting to involve the community," Cr Tickle said.
"Council can't do it all on our own."
The tree planting is part of council's greening and cooling strategy.
The strategy aims to substantially increase the canopy coverage in urban areas across the region to 40 per cent by 2040.
But the region has been dubbed as having a unique and harsh climatic variation, which makes tree establishment extremely challenging.
Plans for the new video series was approved by councillors at a public meeting this week.
Cr Brooke Southwell said she received positive comments from residents "nearly every week" about the trees in the region.
"They can see it happening in our region and they want to be involved," she said.
"So having those videos up will be a really good way to show them how to maintain the trees, which is the biggest issue we've got with the trees."
Despite the interest in the community, the advisory group has decided to stop the supply of deciduous trees due to budget constraints.
Minutes from the group's last meeting reveal members are concerned with the amount of work that has been taken on and how this will "eat into the allocated tree planting period".
The supply of deciduous trees will be reviewed annually.
