The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health

COVID deaths, hospital and ICU cases revealed in Hunter New England, as people consider a fifth vaccine dose

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hunter New England district has recorded 103 COVID-related deaths since the start of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, health and medicine, academic research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport. Topics column writer.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.