Sitting beside Mitch Lincoln on a bench at No 1 Oval, with its arm draped over his broad shoulders, was contentment.
Almost a year after farewelling his hometown of Dubbo to "spread his wings a bit", as he put it, the Tudor Hotel bartender spoke effusively of his new life in Tamworth.
"I'm loving it," he said. "I haven't regretted my decision at all. I'm really happy I've done it, and I don't think I'm ever gonna leave."
Central to that mindset are the North Tamworth Redbacks, whom the left-arm seamer and attacking batter will play for in this weekend's grand final against City United at Riverside 3, and Felicity Dennis, his new partner.
She was at the Tudor Hotel last Saturday when Lincoln celebrated his 21st birthday.
"It's going really good," he said of the relationship, adding that meeting Dennis had "really helped" him settle into the city even more.
Also present at Lincoln's 21st were his parents.
"They saw how well I'm doing, and they're just happy," he said. "And they expressed how proud they are of me for getting out and doing it and having a go and succeeding so far."
Norths vice-president Donny Lewington said Lincoln had been "a great addition" to the club.
The grand final is being staged on Saturday and Sunday after it was washed out last weekend. In a break from tradition, a spare grand final weekend was set aside in case of wet weather.
The second-, third- and fourth-grade grand finals will also be staged this weekend.
"Council have done a wonderful job to get us two turf wickets after the recent rain," Lewington said.
