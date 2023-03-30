THE STATE'S first anti-slavery commissioner has met with councils from across the New England region to take steps to implement laws against modern slavery.
Tamworth was the first stop on anti-slavery commissioner James Cockayne's visit to regional Australia, to raise awareness of the prevalence of modern slavery.
"It's all around us, but we haven't necessarily been very good at seeing it," he said.
"That doesn't necessarily mean that you as an individual are about to fall into modern slavery, but you may be unwittingly contributing to it.
"Maybe you had meat for dinner last night, it's possible that that got to your plate through a supply chain that included somewhere, unfortunately, some modern slavery."
Laws came into force from July 1, 2022 appointing a commissioner, and obligating that councils not buy goods and services that are products of modern slavery.
NSW's first anti-slavery commissioner James Cockayne met with representatives from approximately 11 councils across the region to help them figure out the steps they are required, by law, to take.
"As the independent anti-slavery commissioner, I'm committed to working with councils all around the state to help them meet those needs over the next few years," he said.
"We want buyers, public and private, to buy goods that are not made with modern slavery.
"That can be challenging to achieve, because it may be that the modern slavery is deep in the supply chain."
Approximately 320 public buyer organisations in the state, with an annual buying spend of about $35 billion a year, will be taking these steps, he said.
He said going beyond buying, councils play a critical role in the community in understanding people's needs.
"They have a really key role to play in addressing vulnerabilities," he said.
There are risks of modern slavery occurring in New England, and there are community members who may have experienced modern slavery overseas, who've moved to the area, and may still need support, he said.
"Maybe you're going tomorrow to get your nails done, and there's a real risk of modern slavery for some workers in nail salons, not just in Australia, but more broadly," Dr Cockayne said.
Risks for backpackers and local workers in the horticulture sector picking fruit and veg, also migrant workers in the meat processing industry are underpayment of wages, abusive conditions, and restrictions on mobility.
Forced marriage and trafficking is a risk in massage parlours and formal sex work, and debt bondage and forced labour is a risk in the cleaning sector.
People lacking English skills, that have insecure visa status or live with a disability can be at greater risk of falling into modern slavery, he said.
Those who are newly arrived to Australia, aren't well integrated into society, suffer from trauma, or are being somehow manipulated, can miss the strong laws and institutions meant to protect Australians from slavery, he said.
"Councils here in New England have played a hugely important role in settling new migrants from a number of communities overseas that have had exposure to war, and in some cases, large scale modern slavery," he said.
"So they can really play an important role in making sure those people's needs, psychological support, integration into the local community, are met."
The global estimate of modern slavery has gotten 25 per cent worse in four years, he said.
The Modern Slavery Act 2018 (NSW) requires some entities to report on the risks of modern slavery.
