SPECIALIST police have busted an alleged drug supply ring operating in the North West, arresting four people.
Oxley officers investigating the commercial supply of ice in the Narrabri area - codenamed Strike Force Goondooloo - moved on four homes in the town on Wednesday.
Three men, aged 47, 44 and 42, were arrested during the operation, as well as a 36-year-old woman.
Strike force police from Oxley's Region Enforcement Squad (RES) were backed by the Western Region's high-risk domestic violence teams from Tamworth and Dubbo.
All four accused were taken to Narrabri Police Station and had a slew of drug-related charges levelled against them.
The 47-year-old man faces four counts of supplying a prohibited drug; acting with the intent to pervert the course of justice; and receiving thefted property.
The other three men were charged with two counts each of supplying a prohibited drug; while the woman faces one count.
The woman and the 44-year-old man were granted conditional bail to front court in Narrabri next month.
The other two men remain behind bars after being refused bail in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday.
Their matters were adjourned to Gunnedah next week.
None of the group were required to enter pleas.
Oxley Police District's RES team launched Strike Force Goondooloo in September last year.
Investigations continue.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
