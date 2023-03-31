WIPING graffiti off walls across the city is ramping up to avoid painting a "lawless" image of Tamworth.
In February alone, Tamworth Regional Council raked up $55,000 in funding to home in on graffiti management across the region.
It's an issue deputy mayor, and chair of the community safety working group, Mark Rodda said can be a gateway to more serious offending.
"It's one aspect that we think we can mitigate," he said.
"Then we might actually stop other incidents and other worse offending."
Getting graffiti off public assets as quickly as it's put up is what the funding will go towards.
"Graffiti makes our region quite aesthetically displeasing," Cr Rodda said.
"We like to remove it quickly so it doesn't give the green light to graffiti vandals."
Applying anti-graffiti coatings, installing CCTV and introducing strategies to deter offender behaviour will make up the management plan.
Remaining funds will go towards 'space activation' in a bid to offer residents a creative outlet.
The project will see legal graffiti walls and community murals dotted around the city.
Cr Rodda said the plans were both proactive and reactive to try and make the region "as appealing as we possibly can".
He said he was worried streets littered with vandalism would drive people out of the city.
"I think it actually leads to the view that maybe this isn't the nicest place to live, work, and grow a family."
At a public meeting, councillor Brooke Southwell said it was "really, really good" to see the funding stream dedicated to knuckling down on vandalism.
She said she was "constantly" using her Tamworth Regional Council app to report and highlight incidents of graffiti.
"I'd just like to encourage the community to continue to report it," she said.
"Because without reporting it, we can't actually go and get rid of the graffiti."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
