COFFEE lovers will be on the hunt for a new brew following the shock closure of a much-loved franchise.
Jamaica Blue has permanently shut up shop in Tamworth after 14 years of serving up brunch and pouring locals their daily dose of caffeine.
Centrepoint Shopping Centre manager Martin Howes told the Leader, the franchise had chosen not to renew their lease.
"We will be looking for a suitable replacement in due course," he said.
In a letter posted on the cafe's door, parent company Foodco thanked customers for their "patronage" during the last 14 years.
After hearing about the closure, loyal customers took to social media to farewell their favourite coffee spot.
"This is the best cafe in town! Please re-open," one customer said.
Another said the "staff always tried to do the best for their customers".
The store has been shut since Tuesday.
Foodco Group was contacted for comment.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
