The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

NSW election 2023: Labor candidate Peree Watson concedes defeat to Nationals Dave Layzell in Upper Hunter

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
March 30 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peree Watson with supporters on Saturday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.
Peree Watson with supporters on Saturday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Labor's Peree Watson has conceded defeat in the battle for the seat of Upper Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.