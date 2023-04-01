A CONCERN for affordable energy has led one country council to look at nuclear options.
Gunnedah Shire Council has endorsed a proposed motion to remove restrictions around developing nuclear energy options as part of a national push from local governments.
Mayor Jamie Chaffey said the council was worried about the "availability" and "affordability" of energy options as coal fired power stations are decommissioned across the country.
"There's a major concern about the gap in the timeframe between when renewables have the ability to fill all the needs affordably, for people right across Australia to be able to have access to base load energy," he said.
As part of the National General Assembly of Local Government, which will be held in June, the council has thrown its support behind calling on the federal government to remove restrictions "preventing the development of nuclear energy" following the decommissioning of coal fired power stations.
Cr Chaffey said freeing up nuclear energy will increase availability and bring costs down.
"More energy sources will mean a more competitive market and therefore a better price," he said.
The council has also endorsed a motion to call on the federal government to conduct a review into how grant funding for roads is allocated, and to create a more "equitable approach" with regional, remote and rural locations in mind.
The push to provide regional councils with a one off, Roads to Recovery grant, equal to the annual funding for the maintenance, repair and renewal of roads has also been listed as one of Gunnedah council's top priorities.
With the dream of bringing commercial flights back to Gunnedah after more than two decades, the council has supported a motion to increase funding for regional airports from the federal government.
Delaying a cut to current fuel excise tax arrangements and determining locations with "mobile black spots" are also motions the council plans to endorse.
The National General Assembly of Local Government will be held from June 13 to June 16 in Canberra.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads.
