SHOULD Jason Bieber return his son Zane to Australia, where his mother Hannah Baldwin lives with his sister Selena, or should Zane be allowed to chase his musical dreams in the United States?
Dozens of high school students converged on Tamworth courthouse on Thursday to argue the family law case.
Students acted as barristers and solicitors for the applicant, Ms Baldwin, and the respondent, her ex-husband Mr Bieber, in a day-long mock trial competition involving 12 teams from Tamworth high schools.
Ms Baldwin's legal team argued Mr Bieber acted with "misconduct" by taking their son on a permitted holiday overseas but then revealing neither of them were moving back.
The court heard 15-year-old Zane had a "stronger" relationship with his father and could fulfil his dreams in Los Angeles.
Ms Baldwin sought a recovery order for Zane to return to Australia, where his extended family lives, while Mr Bieber argued for him to be allowed to stay in Los Angeles and pursue his career.
Written statements were exchanged and witnesses - also students from the schools - were called to take the stand.
Students also took on the roles of court officer and judge's associate during the competition.
Sree Gopinath, a Year 11 legal studies student at Calrossy and a barrister for Ms Baldwin, said she was keen to get stuck into the case.
"I am so excited, we have been preparing for this for the past couple of days," she said.
"The law is always interesting, it's always changing and it's what the whole society is based on."
The 70 competitors were spread across three venues for the event run by Centacare New England North West.
Former family court judge Janet Terry presided over the mock trials in the Tamworth courtroom.
"I am happy to pass on what knowledge I can to the young generation, especially a young generation in the bush," she said.
She said she hoped the students would learn to put their case forward and strive for the best outcome without becoming too emotional.
Organiser Fiona Burns said the competition was all about youth development and growing the next generation of regional lawyers.
"We are so excited to give the students this wonderful opportunity to step inside a courtroom, to advocate on behalf of their clients and hopefully to have a day of fun," she said.
The winners took home a gavel trophy.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
