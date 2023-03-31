WHEN Kate Callaghan was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer, doctors told her all they could offer her was palliative care.
Mrs Callaghan reacted typically, her mother Robyn Edleston told the Leader, rejecting advice, and reading a 600 page report on breast cancer.
Despite coming out the other end of cancer, the former Oxley High School student passed away suddenly of a cardiac arrest in 2020.
"She was always independent, she was always very kind and compassionate," Mrs Edleston said.
"Someone told me once, 'if Kate was your friend, she was your friend for life'."
Taking her health into her own hands was familiar to Mrs Callaghan, who was a dietician and holistic nutritionist.
Her passion grew from the body image problems she suffered in her late teens in Tamworth, and at university, Mrs Edleston said.
"She was a bit of a campaigner, and I suppose a pioneer, back in the mid-2000s, because she was talking about body image," she said.
She met her husband Aaron at university and moved to the Central Otago district of New Zealand. After being told she couldn't have children without IVF, "typical Kate", said, 'no, they're wrong', Mrs Edleston said.
It was Hypothalamic Amenorrhoea, she decided, a condition bred from too much exercise and not enough eating.
She changed her lifestyle and fell pregnant twice, having Olivia and Ed, and producing a book Holistic Living, about the process.
"I've lost count of the number of people who've told me that they had children as a result of Kate," her mother said.
In 2019, it was discovered she had metastatic breast cancer, that spread through her liver, and bones.
Research led Mrs Callaghan to move to Mexico for a mixture of alternative therapies. Her plan would cost $58,000.
Mrs Callaghan had 33,000 followers online, and her following from across the world showed their support by donating $250,000 to her fund in mere weeks.
The treatment in Mexico was "full on", according to her mother, but she returned to New Zealand with maximised wellbeing before chemotherapy.
Scans in May 2020 revealed no lesions in the bone, or liver, and lesions in the breast were almost imperceptible. But, damage had been done to the liver.
On a Monday in 2020, she went to hospital for a scan, returned home on Wednesday, and felt unwell on Thursday.
She suffered a cardiac arrest, and her friends gathered plants, pictures, her favourite doona, and spent hours with her that day.
Mrs Edleston was home in Tamworth, and spoke to her daughter, who was unresponsive, before she passed.
"I just told her what a great daughter she'd been, and just what a joy she'd been, how proud we've been of her, and I apologised, because I never got her a horse," she said.
Mrs Edleston self-published the books her daughter wrote, to meet demand, and is writing the book about her cancer journey that her daughter couldn't finish.
"Initially, it was good for me in the first 12 months, it was a way of dealing with my grief, because it gave me something to do, something constructive," she said.
"I suppose, to be aware of the contribution she made, I think that's what I want to make sure people realise, and how much she did in her 36 years of life."
Mrs Callaghan's books can be purchased at the Marius Small Animal Veterinary Clinic.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
