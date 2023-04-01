The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Environment Minister wants to pay landowners to help repair nature

By Maeve Bannister, Aap
April 1 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landowners could be paid by a third party for protecting and restoring nature on their land. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
Landowners could be paid by a third party for protecting and restoring nature on their land. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

Australia could lead the world with the introduction of a scheme to make it easier for businesses and philanthropists to invest in nature repair programs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.