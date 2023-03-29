If Albert Nolan were to look back three years ago, he would scarcely recognise himself.
At that point, the Gunnedah resident was in the midst of what he described as a "party mode" in which he "just went off the rails", and one fight into a professional boxing career that had seemingly lost direction.
Fast forward to 2023, however, and he is 20 kilograms lighter, preparing for his fifth fight in 13 months, and "100 per cent" feeling the best he has ever felt.
"I thought long-term, and I was tired of feeling like shit all the time," Nolan said.
"I'm just looking to stay active, healthy and fit."
While next month's clash is for the WBC Australiasian featherweight title against Pom Thanawut Phetkum, slated for the St Kilda Town Hall on April 22, Nolan will keep his current active streak going, win or lose.
He is confident of a place on the upcoming fight night to be held in Tamworth on July 1, and hopes to possibly have a bout sometime between the two.
But for now, his sights are firmly set on the upcoming title opportunity, which will be the second of his career.
The first, for the Australian super featherweight strap against Daniel Carr last September, ended in a split draw.
As he now knows what it is like to box with the pressure of a belt on the line, Nolan's plan is to wear his opponent down and see if he will wilt on the big stage.
"In that last title fight, I was taken to deep waters. So I'm going to be ready to go to deep waters, and hopefully I can take him to deep waters too," he said.
"But when we get there, the nerves will be the exact same. I already know I'll be nervous, every fight I'm nervous."
Luckily, fighting runs in the Nolan family.
Four of his brothers have held amateur titles at some point, while his uncles and his late father also boxed.
So while he knows to expect anxiety prior to the fight, Nolan is comforted by the fact that they will be with him in Melbourne on the night, shouting their support.
"They support me through thick and thin every time," he said.
Though his only goal at the moment is to stay active and keep winning fights, Nolan hopes long-term that his boxing career will allow him to travel and see more of the world.
Of course, he wouldn't mind doing it with some gold wrapped around his waist either.
"I definitely want to fight for more titles and get some belts, definitely," Nolan said.
