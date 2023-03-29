Over the next two weeks, Tamworth will welcome an influx of visitors from across the country for the Australian Quarter Horse National Championships.
Over 400 competitors are expected to take part in the event, set to run until April 9, which Australian Quarter Horse Association general manager, Gemma Clarke is the most they've had since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"400 is about what we normally get," Clarke said.
"This year we're up a little bit on previous years. Finally people are getting past the COVID situation, so that has led to a few more competitors."
Unlike previous years, the 2023 competition will not have working cow horse or campdraft competitions, as the AQHA has scheduled a Cow Horse Spectacular for the future which will feature those divisions instead.
The nationals get underway from 1.00pm today at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre.
"It's fantastic to be able to hold the show under normal conditions, post-COVID," Clarke said.
"It's fantastic to get back and really get out there for everyone to enjoy themselves."
