Sporting coach in court for images

He also rejected the Crown's submission that the man was aware of some vulnerability because the girl's mother had asked him to keep an eye on her.
The court heard the man wanted to be in a relationship with the victim but the age gap held them back.
Judge Coleman said the offending was spontaneous and at the "very low" end of seriousness for this type of matter.
"I accept that the offender is genuinely remorseful for the offending," he said.
The court heard of troubles in the man's background.
A specialist report was handed up, as well as his criminal history, which was clear, and references.
"The offender is young, he has his whole life ahead of him," Judge Coleman said, adding that the convictions would have an impact.
He said the man had expressed shame and embarrassment and been assessed as unlikely to re-offend.
