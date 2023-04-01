Gunnedah Show Society has made history with the appointment of its first female president Kathleen Wilkinson.
Affectionately known as Kath, she's been described as the "obvious choice" for president and says she's excited to maintain the tradition of putting on a "proper country show".
"I've been the stable coordinator, I was the ringmaster for five years, and I was vice president for a number of years as well," she said.
Kath has a background in social care and community organisations, having worked for both an employment agency and in social housing.
She's also a country girl through and through, having grown up in Kempsey surrounded by competition horses.
Kath moved to Gunnedah in 1988 for the sake of love.
"I got married and moved over here because the person I love is a coal miner," she said.
Given her twin passions of community engagement and horse competitions, Kath joined the show society almost immediately after arriving in Gunnedah.
"I've always been interested [in country shows]. We had show jumpers and we've bred Warmblood competition horses all our lives," she said.
Even after 35 years of dedication, Kath is showing no signs of slowing down or taking it easy when it come to organising this year's Gunnedah Show.
"We are busy getting schedules, entry forms and programmes up on our website. There is something for everyone with kids colouring-in competitions, school displays, pony hacks, junior cattle judging and art," she said.
This year the key entertainment attraction will be the Aussie FMX dirt bikes, with other show favourites including the animal nursery, fireworks, six bar and rodeo also confirmed.
Setting up the event is a big job which takes many hours of dedicated volunteer work.
"I probably work three days a week on average for the show," Kath said.
But she also said it's a labour of love which brings the community together.
"I think something like the show ties the whole district together. There's a lot of people across the culture of society in a small country town: miners, agricultural companies, farmers, tradespeople. The agricultural show brings out communities by sharing that common interest," Kath said.
The new president also said its thanks to community members, businesses, and of course, the show's attendees that the show can continue to be a big draw for the region.
"As always, a huge thank you to the Gunnedah businesses who have supported us in sponsorship, without them the show would not be possible. I would also like to thank our committee who are working hard behind the scenes to bring the show to life," Kath said.
The contributions of these groups, in addition to the move to online ticket sales, have caused the Gunnedah show to boom in popularity in recent years.
Kath said she's hoping to continue building on that popularity while still keeping the traditional spirit of country shows alive.
Unfortunately, she said, inflation has hit country shows pretty hard in recent years, but Kath is has confidence her team will keep the Gunnedah Show on the right track.
"The main threat is that all of these community events have to be financially stable, keeping close to a break-even position, which is not always easy. That's my focus, and our new treasurer Anna Witts is just brilliant," Kath said.
Tickets for the 2023 Gunnedah Show are now available to purchase on the Gunnedah Show Society website.
The show rides into town on April 28.
There are tickets for adults ($15) and children ($10) as well as family passes ($40).
Children under five will have free entry.
"We love seeing kids showing their mum and dad their school art display before they take them to sideshow alley for showbags and, if they are lucky, a dagwood dog. We really hope that this show continues to create great memories for everyone who visits," Kath said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
