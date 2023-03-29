A CONVOY of four-wheel drives has travelled across the region this week, donating thousands of dollars to local groups along the way.
About 75 people are part of the 4WD Adventure ride with the Variety charity group.
One of their main stops was at the Glen Innes Aquatic Centre where they were greeted by 150 members from the Redfins swimming club.
The club received $7000 to put towards fitness equipment including training and underwater communication devices.
It will also help 50 junior swimmers to compete at regional and national carnivals.
The Variety group expects to inject a total of $20,000 into the community after overnight stays at Glen Innes and Tenterfield.
Around $120,000 in donations and spending will go into 11 regional towns across NSW and Queensland in the six-day journey.
"The Variety 4WD Adventure is a six-day, turn-key exploration taking 4WD vehicles off the bitumen and into the environment that they were built for; traversing granite outcrops, navigating river runs and chasing waterfalls, all for kids in need," a spokesperson from Variety said.
"While taking the road less travelled, participants of this special feel-good adventure raise funds for children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability.
"The event showcases regional travel through stunning scenery, boutique accommodation, great food and wine and plenty of entertainment."
Variety seeks to help all children attain their full potential, regardless of ability or background and last year positively impacted the lives of over 32,000 children in NSW/ACT through almost $3 million in grants, programmes, experiences and scholarships.
For more information visit https://www.variety.org.au/nsw/ourimpact/
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
