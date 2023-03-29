The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworth: New England MP Barnaby Joyce, One Nation senator Pauline Hanson, broadcaster Alan Jones among speakers on panel opposing Voice

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England MP Barnaby Joyce will debate for voting no to the Voice referendum. Picture from file
New England MP Barnaby Joyce will debate for voting no to the Voice referendum. Picture from file

A PANEL of public figures opposing the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament, to be held in Tamworth, has drawn criticism for pushing one perspective.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.