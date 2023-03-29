A PANEL of public figures opposing the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament, to be held in Tamworth, has drawn criticism for pushing one perspective.
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce will join Queensland senator Pauline Hanson, former Labor minister Gary Johns and Australian broadcaster Alan Jones in the Tamworth Town Hall on March 31 to share their opposition to the Voice.
Tamworth councillor and Gomeroi man Marc Sutherland is "in full support" of the Voice, and the proposed referendum.
He said the panel is using Tamworth as a platform to promote political parties' national agendas, without any kind of consultation or engagement with community.
"I don't want to seem like I am in opposition because I disagree with their views, even though that might be the case," he said.
"I think the way that it's set up, has the potential to do damage to our community.
"It gives people a platform to be able to share their opinion without opposition. That is setting up for the potential where information can be very misleading."
The event is not a platform for his party, the Nationals, or Ms Hanson's One Nation, Mr Joyce said.
It's a platform for the debate of an issue, and is part of the 'recognise a better way' campaign led by the Voice No Case Committee president, Warren Mundine.
Mr Joyce said he "has no doubt" there will be other discussions promoting the yes case in Tamworth.
"It's the right of the people of Tamworth and other areas to go to both of them, and to hear the issues," he said.
"It's there for you to be informed by people of a view."
Mr Joyce is opposed to the Voice because of how it defines people, he said.
"I believe our Constitution should be blind to race, colour, creed or religion," he said.
His other arguments against it include that choosing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives from some areas, and not others, will cause problems.
"Some people will agree with me, some people won't," he said.
"But I have my concerns, and I have a role as a politician to express those concerns."
Cr Sutherland said Australia has a Constitution that doesn't acknowledge the presence of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and is the only Commonwealth nation without a treaty.
"I'm not for events that are going to specifically push one perspective without any chance of community input," he said.
"I'd like to encourage people to have multiple conversations with different groups of people, to be able to form an opinion."
The Voice to Parliament referendum is a constitutional change Australians will be asked to approve.
Voters will be asked: "A proposed law to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
