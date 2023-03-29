RELIEF and joy were felt by paramedics and nurses union delegates with the news of a change of government.
But fixing the issues plaguing the health system, "is going to take time", Tamworth branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association secretary Jill Telfer said.
Regardless of the state election outcome, the Health Services Union (HSU) was campaigning to scrap the wages cap, lift salary packaging to 100 per cent, and look at professional recognition.
But the Labor win "makes it a lot easier for us to sit down and negotiate with an affiliated government," Tamworth paramedic and HSU delegate Brian Bridges said.
READ MORE:
Tamworth paramedics took part in industrial action ahead of the election on March 25, and gathered signatures to debate their demands in parliament.
Mr Bridges said he's not sure if the planned parliament debates will be going ahead, and it will depend on associated meetings with the ministry and union heads.
He said the strikes have had an "immense" effect across the state, and on health altogether.
"This is an issue that's not gonna go away, and it's not an easy fix," he said.
"But I think we're gonna get another approach."
Tamworth branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association secretary Jill Telfer said the pledges NSW Labor made will make a "huge difference" once implemented.
The successful party promised much of the union's ratios claim, including one nurse to three patients in ED, and one to four in the wards, which will be shift by shift.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association filed a case in the Supreme Court accusing the government of repeatedly breaching award conditions, which will continue, Ms Telfer said.
"As a union, I know we'll still be pushing for the rest of our ratios claim but we need to give them time to actually make a start," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.