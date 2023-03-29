The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Gunnedah residents are being urged of have a say on the potential for passenger flights into the region

By Newsroom
Updated March 29 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah Shire Council hopes commercial flights will soon be available. Picture File
Gunnedah Shire Council hopes commercial flights will soon be available. Picture File

A survey on air travel has drawn one of the largest responses that Gunnedah Shire Council has ever seen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.