A survey on air travel has drawn one of the largest responses that Gunnedah Shire Council has ever seen.
The Gunnedah Airport tarmac is being upgraded, with funding from State and Federal governments, and council, to meet federal standards.
This would open up the possibility of passenger flights.
The council is also in active discussions with businesses and organisations about a commercial air carrier for Gunnedah.
Mayor Jamie Chaffey said it's important people don't miss the opportunity to have a say in the survey.
"We thank everyone who has taken 10 minutes out of their day to complete the survey to ensure their view is heard and I urge those in the community who haven't filled it in to make their opinion count," Cr Chaffey said.
The Gunnedah Air Travel Survey is available in hard copy at Gunnedah Shire Council, Gunnedah Shire Library, the Civic, and various other locations around the Shire.
Or fill in the survey online.
