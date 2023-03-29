Tamworth reinswoman Jemma Coney will hit the Albion Park Paceway on Saturday night where she will represent NSW in the 2023 Australian Female Drivers Heats.
"I have to fly from Tamworth to Sydney and then up to Brisbane on Saturday so it is going to be a long day but I'm so looking forward to it," Coney said.
"Just a shame I won't be at the Narrabri harness meeting on Sunday."
The Albion Park trip will be on the back of Coney competing at the Tamworth harness meeting on Thursday afternoon with seven drives - six being for her father and trainer Greg Coney.
Saturday night will see Coney contest five drives on the program, where she will be joined by Western District reinswoman Amanda Turnbull, also representing NSW.
"I wasn't expecting it," Coney said of the call-up to represent her state.
"I was in Bali celebrating my 21st birthday and when I landed back home all the calls came through on my phone congratulating me."
Coney's selection was based on her merits and achievements in harness racing over the last year.
"I don't get much of an opportunity as I race mostly here at home in Tamworth and on the Newcastle track. I have to work my way up but I would love to be getting more drives," she said.
She has just finished off her second stint as the ambassador for the North West in the Team Teal campaign raising funds for ovarian cancer research while securing four wins.
"It will be really exciting to go out and compete against the best female drivers in the country and especially competing alongside Amanda [Turnbull]. It is a big thing to be going into these races with someone like Amanda," Coney said.
Having commenced her career in harness racing back in 2020, Coney has so far achieved 114 winning drives, with 179 placings from 833 drives in total. But what really stands out it is her commitment to the industry.
"You need a lot of luck in these races, especially when you are drawn on horses that you do not know," Coney said.
"I have got some good barrier draws so hopefully my little bit of success over the past few months can continue on.
"I'm hoping to fill some placings and hopefully land a winner."
Coney achieved a distinguished career in the Mini Trots before moving up to the competitive registered meetings.
"I competed at Melbourne in the Inter Dominion and I got selected to go to New Zealand to represent in the Kids Carts while I was in the mini trots," she said.
On the local front Jemma Coney has won the under 23 Junior Drivers' Premiership and the local Ladies' Drivers Premiership at Tamworth for the past three years.
Accepting invitations to compete at Menangle in their ladies' invitational races has put Coney in good stead for her Albion Park drives.
"I have been competing in the Invitational races for the last couple of years at Menangle so that should be good practice for Saturday night - it will give a me a feel as to how the races will be," she said.
"Everyone are really good drivers and hopefully I will learn a thing of two - I just feel privileged to be chosen considering I'm virtually in the bush competing - I was surprised.
"There are a lot of female drivers around so I will take the invite when it comes my way.
"I'm just happy to be a part of it all - we will be wearing our team teal pants and there will a function trackside so looking forward to the experience."
