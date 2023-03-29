The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Harness Racing: Jemma Coney to represent NSW at Albion Park

By Julie Maughan
Updated March 29 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemma Coney with her father, Greg, ahead of her stint in state colours at Albion Park on Saturday. Picture by Julie Maughan.
Jemma Coney with her father, Greg, ahead of her stint in state colours at Albion Park on Saturday. Picture by Julie Maughan.

Tamworth reinswoman Jemma Coney will hit the Albion Park Paceway on Saturday night where she will represent NSW in the 2023 Australian Female Drivers Heats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.