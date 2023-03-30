This April, Tamworth Regional Council has scheduled an exciting program of events as part of the Autumn School Holiday Program & Youth Week celebrations.
These events will take place between 11-19 April 2023 right across the Tamworth region, including Tamworth, Kootingal, Nundle and Barraba.
The Autumn School Holiday Program contains a variety of activities for both primary and high school students to enjoy.
From friendship bracelet making at the Tamworth City Library to felting at the Tamworth Regional Gallery, there are multiple arts and crafts sessions that kids can join.
Sports such as indoor soccer, volleyball, dodgeball and table tennis can all be played as part of the Multi-Sports Day program at the Sports Dome.
Several workshops and activities targeted towards youth (12 - 18) will also be hosted in Viaduct Park and at the Youth Centre.
These include skateboarding and song-writing workshops, as well as an Oztag Day.
In conjunction with the school holidays, special events for youth between 12-18 years old have been organised as part of Youth Week in 2023 from 20 April - the last week of school holidays, and the first week of Term 2.
A Rainbow Run at Viaduct Park, Resilience Day, nutrition workshop and Glow Party at the Youth Centre will help youth build resilience, strengthen community networks, and improve their mental health.
"Participation in our school holiday program presents a fantastic opportunity for young people in our region to have fun, make friends and immerse themselves in new and diverse experiences," Haley Fenn, Coordinator, Out of School Hours Care & Tamworth Regional Youth Centre said.
